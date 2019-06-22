HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are responding to a deadly double shooting in Hartford’s South End on Saturday evening, police said.
Hartford Police Dept. Lt. Paul Cicero said one person died in the shooting, and another person is in critical condition.
Major Crimes Detectives responded to Winship Street at about 10 p.m., said Lt. Cicero.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
