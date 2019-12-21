NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Haven Saturday morning.
Police say one person was shot in the area of Daggett Street between Congress Avenue and Washington Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
