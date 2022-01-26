WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at a residence on Fairlawn Avenue around 3:14 a.m.
“Officers located an unresponsive male sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway at the residence with a sustained stab wound to his upper right chest area,” Waterbury police said.
Officials say the male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as Marlon Brathwaite, 42, of the residence on Fairlawn Avenue.
Brathwaite was stabbed by a 16-year-old male at the Irving Gas Station at 1417 East Main Street, authorities said.
“Investigators have located the juvenile suspect and he is currently in custody of WPD with charges pending related to this incident,” police said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
