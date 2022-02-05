(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police (CSP) responded to a home in Windham early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to Bricktop Road in Windham on a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, there was a victim at the scene.
Eastern District Major Crimes Squad is currently investigating this incident.
According to CSP, the investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing.
This is a developing situation. Stay with Channel 3 for more information.
