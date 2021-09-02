HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a Sept. 2 shooting that occurred at 6:23 p.m. around 206 Mather Street.
Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation.
When they arrived to the scene, they found a man in his forties with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.