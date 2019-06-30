HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Hartford that injured a 22-year-old man.
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Paul Cicero told Channel 3 the shooting took place on Sisson Ave just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Lt. Cicero said a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a private car where he is in critical, but stable condition.
Lt. Cicero said this incident is not related to a shooting on Martin and Judson Street that injured 4 people on Saturday.
