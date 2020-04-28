NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death just after midnight on Tuesday.
The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was found on a sidewalk on Congress Avenue near a Cedar Street medical building.
When officers arrived, they learned there had been a dispute and physical altercation between two men prior to the stabbing.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
A suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
This is New Haven’s third homicide of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.