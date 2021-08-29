NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - North Haven Police are investigating a murder/suicide.
On August 29, around 5:36 p.m., North Haven Police officers responded to a Primrose Street home due to a possible shooting.
When they arrived, officers confirmed that there were two gunshot wound victims, both dead.
The initial investigation revealed that they were brothers.
At this time, it is believed to be a murder/suicide.
North Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating this incident.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
