MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car in Middletown on Friday.
Middletown police said Randolph Road has reopened after being closed for the investigation.
LifeStar responded to the scene.
Serious injuries were reported.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
