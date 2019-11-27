ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a pistol-whipping incident that happened Wednesday evening on Church Street in Enfield.
Officers say they responded to the area after a man reported his son being pistol-whipped.
The victim's father followed the male suspect until they both stopped at a gas station in East Windsor.
Police say the victim was assaulted at Church Street in Enfield before traveling to East Windsor.
East Windsor police say the victim was taken to the hospital for injuries after being pistol-whipped.
The victim had multiple lacerations to the head and face, police said. One of the wounds required four staples to close.
Officials say the complainant told police the suspect displayed a handgun to him on the drive from Enfield to East Windsor. The complainant also displayed his legal handgun to the suspect.
Police say the complainant and suspect were released after being interviewed at the gas station.
