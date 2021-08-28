ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - Rocky Hill Police are investigating an Aug. 28 carjacking.
The carjacking took place at Mozzicato Bakery located at 412 Cromwell Avenue.
Four or five suspects approached the victim while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot.
One of the suspects pulled her from the car and demanded her cell phone.
The suspect implied he had a gun, however it was not displayed.
Two suspects then got into the victims car and fled the scene.
The third suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger seat of a Black Volkswagen SUV.
The victims car had a CT registration, BB11403.
They were no injures.
The suspects were described as two black males and one lighter skinned male.
A description of the other suspects is not known at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the RHPD at (860)258-7640 and reference case number 21-25532.
