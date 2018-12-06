BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - “Smash” the window, "grab" the merchandise!
These smash and grabs are happening to some Bristol businesses and parked cars.
For a Bristol smoke shop, they caught the suspect on camera.
According to police, there were three reports, the burglary at the smoke shop, and criminals are also targeting parked cars, smashing car windows, and taking what's on the seat.
You can see the visible damage to this front door of a Bristol smoke shop.
It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.
We got our hands on the surveillance video that shows the suspect holding a rock.
“They smashed the window, reached in and unlocked it and let themselves in,” said Sevasti Hatzisavvas, Big Cat’s Smoke Shop owner.
The video also shows the suspect walking back and forth, and you later see him wave at someone.
Workers at Big Cat's Smoke Shop say this is the second time in two months this has happened.
The business has been around for 8 years.
“It was a total of 5 minutes that they were in and out grab what they could and left,” said Hatzaisavvas.
Hatzaisavvas says the suspects stole cash and vaping products, valuing $1,200.
But they're not the only victim of these smash and grabs.
Car windows are being smashed, so criminals can steal items of value.
There was damage to SUV at the Club Fitness last night.
Police confirm the larceny and they tell us another car was broken into at the Planet Fitness yesterday.
The smoke shop is offering a reward, so if you know who broke in, just call Bristol police.
Police want to remind you to lock your cars and don't leave anything of value in plain view.
