Police are investigating a shooting in the Blue Hills section of Hartford on Saturday evening.
Police said units are on scene in the area of 627 Blue Hills Ave.
Lieutenant Paul Cicero said one victim was struck by gunfire and is in serious condition.
The area of Blue Hills Avenue is closed to traffic between Boothbay Street to Morningside Street until further notice.
It is unknown if police have identified a suspect.
