SUNDAY, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured in Hartford on Sunday.
Hartford Police Lt. Cicero said a man was injured in the area of Main Street and Pavilion Street on Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Cicero said the man was conscious and alert, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Those with information are urged to contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.
It's about time,our shooters have been letting New Haven's killers come near to taking the title away from the Shooting Star.
