Police investigate shooting near East Haven bar

EAST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after someone fired multiple shots in the parking lot of Rumba Café Bar in East Haven.
It happened at 1 this morning off of main street.
Police say that suspect fired shots right here in the parking lot, hitting several cars, and even this McDonalds.
East Haven police are searching for a white or Hispanic man in his 20’s wearing a red hat.
Police are also searching for a blue car.
After viewing surveillance video, police say the man in that picture went into a blue car, and then returned to the parking lot of rumba café with multiple firearms.
They say he fired several shots.
People in the rear parking lot were seen running for cover.
A car that was hit by gunfire did have two people inside according to police, but luckily no one was hurt.
We spoke to several neighbors out here today who say they’re shaken up.
Jabraille Morrison said, “you hear that East Haven’s a safe neighborhood, and you don’t think it’s going to happen like right here.”
Surveillance video from the scene shows two people appearing to be arguing near a black car.
Then, one suspect runs over and starts pointing a gun at the man in the white shirt.
The two seem to argue for a few seconds.
Eventually several people point to something out of frame. And the suspect walks away, aiming his gun in the middle of the parking lot.
Then the second suspect gets in a black car.
A short time later everyone starts ducking, and the second suspect comes out of the car with a gun and starts firing.
“It just opens your eyes that it could happen down the street from your house, down the street from the neighborhood you know and love. It’s real,” said Morrison.
East Haven police say if you recognize the man from those pictures or that blue car, to call them at (203) 468-3820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.