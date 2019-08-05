Police investigate ‘shots fired’ in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police are on scene in the area of the high school for a ‘shots fired’ incident on Monday evening.
Police said crews received the call to respond of gunshots near Francis T. Maloney High school on Gravel Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Channel 3 spotted police crews investigating in the parking lot area of the apartment complex across the street from the high school. A faculty member who was inside the high school at the time told Channel 3 they heard gunshots.
Channel 3 spoke with neighbors who said the gunshots so close to a school in the wake of the weekend deadly shootings is unsettling.
"It gives you a bit of chills when you’re walking down the street," German resident Lucas Kaesar told Channel 3. "It’s a weird feeling. It’s like it’s more common to see it happening around here than in Europe."
Information about a victim or a suspect has not yet been released from police at this time. Police said there is no threat to the public in the neighborhood.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.