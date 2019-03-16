Police investigate shots fired in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Saturday afternoon.
Police said gunshots rang out on Corbin Ave by Viets Street and Richard Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said officers said the incident may have spurred from a domestic related violence.
No one was injured, and no one has been arrested at this point, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.