Police investigate Simsbury shooting

SIMSBURY, CT. (WFSB) - The Simsbury Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at 6 Woodleigh Place.
A 18-year-old woman witnessed the incident. She reported it to the police from a neighbor's home.
Police found a wounded 57-year-old woman and a dead 59-year-old man.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
The suspect has been located, and police say there is no threat to the community.
Police say it appears that one person shot other.
The investigation is still active.
Officers held a press conference on the incident late Sunday night.
Ch. 3 has a team on the scene. Stay with us for updates.
