MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden, Southington, and Wallingford Police are working together to investigate a string of armed robberies.
During the robberies, a male enters the store and brandishes a knife. He then takes money from the register.
The suspect has a left hand tattoo.
Police are also working to identify a male person of interest.
If anybody recognizes the hand tattoo or the pictured male, please contact Det. Jon Femia at 203-630-6219 or jfemia@meridenct.gov.
