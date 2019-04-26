HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a social media threat made at MD Fox School Friday morning.
School officials said staff learned Friday morning that a former student made a threat of violence to students and the school on social media.
The school, located on Maple Avenue, was placed in a ‘code yellow’ as a precaution.
It has since been lifted.
No further details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.