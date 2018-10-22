NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven school officials and police are investigating a threat that was made overnight.
The threat was made on social media in reference to Wilbur Cross High School.
Officials said the school day went on as normal, and police and other support were provided to maintain a safe environment for students and staff.
Specific details of the threat were not released.
“Student safety is the top priority for New Haven Public Schools. The collaboration and planning with the New Haven Police Department, School Security, Central Office and Wilbur Cross Administration allows for us to respond to security issues quickly and proactively as we work diligently to maintain safe and healthy learning environments for all New Haven Public School students," said Superintendent Carol Birks.
