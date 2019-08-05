BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Branford Police and State Police units are investigating the discovery of two bodies in an apartment complex on Monday evening.
Branford police said units responded to a 911 call just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
Upon entering the apartment, located at 111 Florence Rd, officers found two bodies with ‘signs of trauma,’ police said.
Police secured the scene and are investigating. Autopsies will be performed by the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.
Police said there is no known immediate threat to the neighborhood.
Those with any information are encourage to call Branford police at 203-481-4241.
