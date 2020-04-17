NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a synagogue in the Westville section of the city.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, police were notified about damage being found to three window panes near the front of the synagogue.
Upon arrival officers found projectile holes that were caused by pellets from a BB gun, causing $5,000 worth of damage.
Police said the incident happened sometime between April 10 and April 14.
Neighbors told officers about teenagers playing in the street near the synagogue on Friday night, followed by an unreported sound of glass breaking heard Sunday night, but nothing seen.
Police said neighbors reported no similar vandalism incidents and investigators have found no motive for what is believed to be a random incident.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
