WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle in Woodbridge were struck by gunfire.
It happened in the area of Litchfield Turnpike and Bradley Road just before midnight on Thursday night.
Callers reported hearing numerous gunshots.
Police reported finding a dozen spent shell casings in the area.
They also found that the private residence and the parked vehicle in a driveway were struck.
Witnesses told officers that that incident involved two vehicles that left northbound on Litchfield Turnpike.
A short time later, state police said they found a stolen vehicle matching a description from the Litchfield Turnpike incident. It was spotted in Bethany.
The driver fled back into Woodbridge, but the vehicle became disabled on Litchfield Turnpike north of Clark Road.
Three suspects fled on foot, but were taken into custody.
Police said a loaded handgun was recovered.
State police have since taken over the stolen vehicle portion of the investigation while Woodbridge police continue to investigate the shooting.
The names of the suspects were not released.
