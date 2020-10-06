WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Police activity seen in a Willimantic neighborhood, which prompted two nearby schools to 'shelter in place,' is a homicide investigation.
The police presence on Gem Drive was reported around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Connecticut State Police said they have taken over the homicide investigation happening on Gem Drive.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney Elementary School and Windham Middle School were ordered to 'shelter in place' due to the police presence. The Windham Early Childhood program was also included in this, as it is housed at the middle school.
About an hour later, the school district said dismissal would happen as usual.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.