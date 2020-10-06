A police investigation unfolding in Willimantic prompted two nearby schools to “shelter in place.”

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Police activity seen in a Willimantic neighborhood, which prompted two nearby schools to 'shelter in place,' is a homicide investigation.

The police presence on Gem Drive was reported around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said they have taken over the homicide investigation happening on Gem Drive.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney Elementary School and Windham Middle School were ordered to 'shelter in place' due to the police presence. The Windham Early Childhood program was also included in this, as it is housed at the middle school.

About an hour later, the school district said dismissal would happen as usual.

