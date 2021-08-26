NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was shot and killed in New Haven late Wednesday night.
Police identified him as 14-year-old Tyshaun Hargrove of New Haven.
They said they received a number of 911 calls about a person being shot on Chatham Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets, just after 10:50 p.m.
Police said a large group had gathered at the Fair Haven Housing Development on Chatham Street prior to the shooting.
Officers found Hargrove with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is the city's 19th homicide of the year.
While the New Haven police chief described it as an isolated event, she said it’s very early in the investigation and they still don’t know what lead up to the shooting.
“This doesn’t affect just one family. It affects, like the mayor said, the whole community, the school community, and his friends as well. We want to make sure we’re doing our best to support at this time,” said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
She added that they will be doing everything they can to not only solve this crime but also help the victim’s family and this neighborhood through this difficult time.
While the investigation is in the early stages, police are looking at surveillance. They said there are cameras all over the complex.
There will also be an increased presence in the neighborhood as well, with officers on additional walking and bicycle patrols.
The housing authority is also checking in on people in the area as well.
Police asked any witnesses to come forward and give them a call at 203-946-6304. They said callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or text “NHPD" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.