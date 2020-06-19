NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after they believe a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in her sleep.
Officials say New Haven Fire and Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person at a house on Valley Street around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiana Brown of New Haven.
Police say the medical examiner determined Brown died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.
Detectives found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and found that the house had been struck by a gunshot. They believe she was fatally wounded as she slept.
Police say detectives learned several residents heard gunfire that morning.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit types anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS.
