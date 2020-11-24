NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are on the scene of a person struck by a car on Tuesday night.
Police said around 8 p.m. a woman was struck by a car in the area of Church Street and North Frontage Road.
There is no word on the woman’s injuries at this time. Police did not say if the driver of the car remained on the scene.
The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene.
No additional details were released at this time.
