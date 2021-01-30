NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the water in Edgewood Park.
According to police, officers responded to the park around 8:46 a.m. after getting reports of a body in the Duck Pond.
The New Haven Fire Department also responded to the water rescue in the area off of Chapel Street between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.
A water rescue team located and removed an adult male from the pond. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing. As of 11:50 AM, officers remain at the scene in Edgewood Park. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.