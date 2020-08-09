GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Glastonbury police are investigating after a bullet hole was found in the door of a vehicle on Neipsic Road Sunday afternoon.
Police say the vehicle was parked at the residence and damage may have occurred the night before.
Nobody was injured, police said.
Police say they responded to the scene and collected evidence.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.