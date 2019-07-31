WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in West Haven are investigating after someone dumped a dog over the weekend.
The dog was found at a Campbell Avenue apartment complex on Saturday, after being abandoned for hours.
The dog had a necktie looped around her neck, which was tied up to a lamp post.
“I just saw a tied dog, I thought it belonged to someone, looked normal, but when I came back later, I was wondering why it was still there,” said Ahmed Aldahrani, of West Haven.
Fortunately, someone called the police.
Police have located the dog’s owner, and now there is an active investigation.
Animal control officials said the dog is at the city’s shelter and added that she is happy and healthy.
While officials understand people are sometimes limited in caring for a pet, but abandoning them is unacceptable.
In fact, it is illegal under the state’s animal cruelty law.
The first violation for abandoning a pet is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment up to one year.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police.
