(WFSB) – Police are investigating after mailboxes were stolen across two towns in Litchfield County over the weekend.
"We started our walk today, I said what do you think the odds are they came down and picked it up," said John and Frank of Torrington.
John and Frank walk Valley Road in Harwinton every day, weather permitting.
On Saturday they found a letter in the middle of the road.
"We looked down at it," John and Frank said. "When I picked it up, it wasn't, nobody had been in it. It was still sealed. Then I turned it over, it said important tax information or something on the envelope, and I says, ‘look at this!’"
They found a lot more on the bank of the Naugatuck River.
"There had to be 50-60 mailboxes, bases."
It looks like the thieves had the tools to uproot any kind of mailbox.
"And one of 'em had a nice frame at the end of their driveway, and somebody actually sawed it off at the ground," John and Frank said.
State police say the thieves struck sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Police responded to a similar call in Plymouth.
Mailboxes were stolen on Orchard Street.
Police say at least two men in a dark colored sedan targeted the street around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The United States Postal Service says if you know when your mail is typically dropped off or if you’re expecting a package, promptly pick it up.
Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight, and even though a thief may be able to cut it off, a lock always helps.
If your mailbox is ever stolen or damaged, the postal service advises you to call police immediately.
Then, if you need to, place your mail on hold until you fix or replace your mailbox.
You can report stolen mail by filing a theft report online.
State Police and the Plymouth Police Department are looking for surveillance video of these crimes.
State Police say the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office is investigating the thefts in Harwinton.
