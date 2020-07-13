WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Police were called to John Street just before 4 p.m. on Monday for the report of gunshots and that someone may have been shot.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male deceased in a driveway from a gunshot wound to the head.
The handgun was recovered at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police.
