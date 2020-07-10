NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hill neighborhood Friday evening.
Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Rosette Street and Wilson Street.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police say the victim is a 35 or 36-year old New Haven man.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
