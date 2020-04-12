South Windsor Storage Units
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police are investigating after over 30 storage units were broken into early Sunday morning. 

Police say officers responded to CubeSmart Self Storage on Chapel Road around 6:15 a.m. for the report of an active burglary. 

Three suspects were seen breaking into storage units before fleeing the area on foot, police said. 

Officials say the suspects were not located. 

Owners of the storage units have reported missing property. 

Police say an investigation is ongoing. 

