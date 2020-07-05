HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of 16 Niles Street around 2:53 p.m.
The victim is a 40-year-old male with a gunshot graze, police said. He is conscious and alert in stable condition.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is investigating.
