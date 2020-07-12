NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street.
The victim, a 53-year-old New Haven man, has not been identified.
Police say the operator of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Any witnesses with information on the incident are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
