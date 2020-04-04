NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Ella Grasso Boulevard Saturday night. 

Police say the area near Adeline Street is closed as officers investigate. 

The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said. 

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates. 

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.