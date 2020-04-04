NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Ella Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.
Police say the area near Adeline Street is closed as officers investigate.
The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.
