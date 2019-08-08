NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a motorcycle in New Haven.
According to police,
officers responded to the intersection of Ferry Street and Lombard Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by motorcycle. The motorcycle operator was riding on Ferry Street approaching the intersection of Lombard Street.
At the intersection a pedestrian attempted to cross the street and was struck by The motorcycle. Both motorcyclist and pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.
Police said the person was pronounced deceased and the motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.
The New Haven Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and the intersection remains closed for the investigation.
