HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are on scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian Thursday night.
According to police, the accident occurred in the area of Wethersfield avenue and Annawan Street.
Police said Wethersfield Ave, is closed between Benton Street and Annawan St. as patrol units and the accident reconstruction team investigate.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.