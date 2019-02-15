FARMINGTON (WFSB) - Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian late Friday.
According to officials, a vehicle struck a 57-year-old woman on 76 Main Street. Police say a vehicle was taking a left into the parking lot when it collided with the woman.
According to Lieutenant Tim McKenzie the woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident. Witnesses are asked to call Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2461.
