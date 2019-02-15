Police lights
Generic photo

FARMINGTON (WFSB) - Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian late Friday. 

According to officials, a vehicle struck a 57-year-old woman on 76 Main Street. Police say a vehicle was taking a left into the parking lot when it collided with the woman. 

According to Lieutenant Tim McKenzie the woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries. 

Police are still investigating the incident. Witnesses are asked to call Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2461. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.