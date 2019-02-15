FARMINGTON (WFSB) - Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian late Friday.
According to officials, a vehicle struck the person in the area of 76 Main Street.
Police did not say if there were injuries, but said one person was transported to an area hospital.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.