MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a person was struck by a car in the area of Newfield and Westfield Streets. 

According to officers, one person was transported following the crash, which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

It is unclear the extent of injuries, but police expect to release more details later Wednesday night. 

