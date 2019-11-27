MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a person was struck by a car in the area of Newfield and Westfield Streets.
According to officers, one person was transported following the crash, which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m.
It is unclear the extent of injuries, but police expect to release more details later Wednesday night.
