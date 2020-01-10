WINSTED (WFSB) Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle Friday night.
According to emergency officials, firefighters and EMS personnel were called to Main Street and Union Street shortly before 8 p.m. after a person was stuck.
Officials said it is unclear what injuries the person sustained and it is also unclear if the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The victim was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment. Life Star was then requested to respond to transport the patient.
Members of the Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team were also requested to assist in the investigation.
Main Street (Rt. 44) is closed between Elm Street and Lake Street.
