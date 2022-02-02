HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a purse snatching and an armed robbery attempt at the Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.
Police say they responded to the report of an attempted armed robbery at the Stop & Shop parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
A suspect opened the unlocked car door of a vehicle and displayed a firearm, police said.
Authorities say the suspect then demanded the victim’s belongings.
The suspect then fled in a black SUV, police said.
“No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the victim,” Hamden police said.
The suspect was wearing black clothing and a black mask, police said.
Police say they responded to the same parking lot Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. for a reported purse snatching.
The victim was loading groceries into her car when a suspect grabbed her purse from the shopping cart before fleeing in a black SUV, police said.
Police say nobody was injured in that incident.
Upon investigation, police say they believe the vehicle involved in both incidents is stolen.
“Hamden Police will continue to maintain an increased presence in the shopping areas along Dixwell Avenue,” police said.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.