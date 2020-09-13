WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after remains were found at Black Rock State Park in Watertown Saturday evening.
State police said the Western District Major Crime Squad was requested by Watertown police around 8 p.m.
Female skeletal remains were found, police said.
Officials say an autopsy is pending.
