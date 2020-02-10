LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Controversy in Ledyard after someone sabotaged a political statement by spray painting a swastika over it.
The vandalized sign was immediately replaced over the weekend by the property owner who posted it, but even though it has been removed, the image of the swastika opposite the high school is haunting.
The blue, pro-Trump sign was posted over the weekend by a property owner who lives near Ledyard High School.
He replaced the original sign he posted last week following the Senate vote on impeachment, but it was vandalized when someone painted a gold swastika over it.
While the police are investigating the case, the mayor’s office has been receiving emails.
Marcelle Woods wrote, “This hateful behavior can only be overcome through non-partisan condemnation and positive leadership.”
Kate Bengston wrote, “My fear that particular members of our community might feel frightened or unwelcomed if it appears that we as a community condone the message implied by this symbol.”
“When you get into political season, you will have some sign disruption and what not, but there are no hate groups that we’re aware of,” said Mayor Fred Allyn III.
The mayor’s office says so far no one person or party has owned up to painting the swastika. It remains under investigation by police.
