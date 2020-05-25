MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating after three people suffered injuries in a shooting on Sunday night.
Police say they reported to the shooting in the area of Park Street and Center Street around 8:30 p.m.
At least three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were treated at area hospitals.
Police believe the suspects knew at least some of the victims.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Simonson at 203-630-6318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.