WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after a 2-year-old was seriously injured on May 2.
Officials say police, fire, and EMS were called to a home on Lakewood Road around 5:54 p.m. for an unresponsive child.
Police say the child had visible facial injuries and difficulty breathing. Family members were home and called 911 for assistance.
The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being airlifted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police say the child remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Friday as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or CrimeStoppers at 203-755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.