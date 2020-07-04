WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Following protests this past week surrounding a Christopher Columbus statue in Waterbury, residents woke up Saturday morning to see it having been beheaded.
An eyewitness shared images of the statue Saturday morning with Channel 3, however it is unclear when the vandalism actually happened.
Waterbury police said they are investigating a criminal mischief complaint involving the Columbus statue. They said this is an open investigation.
The statue stands outside Waterbury City Hall on Grand Street, and has been a focal point of protestors looking to have it removed this past week.
On the other side, there are folks who want to see the statue stay, saying Christopher Columbus represents Italian heritage and their contributions to the country. They also said this past week that they support Black Lives Matter movement, but they want to work together to come up with another solution.
One part of a petition that is circulating calls for the statue to be put into a museum.
Protestors looking to remove the statue are also calling for the city to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. They want to have an open forum with city leaders about the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.